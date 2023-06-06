Nasscom releases draft guidelines to regulate generative AI in India

Representative Image

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) released a set of guidelines on June 6th that will be used to define frameworks for generative AI.

These guidelines aim to establish common standards and protocols for researching, developing, and responsibly using AI technology in India. This is one of the earliest draft guidelines to regulate AI in the country, as companies and businesses increasingly adopt the technology.

The draft guidelines were developed based on consultations with the technology industry, a multi-disciplinary group of AI experts, researchers, and practitioners, including representatives from academia and civil society.

The guidelines emphasize the obligations of researchers, developers, and users, highlighting the importance of demonstrating reasonable caution, foresight, transparency, and accountability.

The goal is to support the progress of humanity as a whole. Researchers and developers are expected to exercise caution by conducting comprehensive risk assessments and maintaining internal oversight throughout the entire lifecycle of a generative AI solution.

Moving forward, Nasscom aims to promote awareness about the adoption of these guidelines, develop specific guidance for different use cases, and enhance the existing Responsible AI Resource Kit to facilitate the adoption of responsible AI.

Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom, expressed pride in the collaborative effort of Nasscom members in creating this framework, which she believes is a first-of-its-kind initiative involving the industry in the world.

The guidelines stress the importance of promoting transparency and accountability through public disclosures of data and algorithm sources used for modeling, as well as other technical, non-proprietary details about the development process, capabilities, and limitations of AI solutions.

To ensure reliability, safety, and responsible use, adherence to established privacy-preserving norms and standards, including strict compliance with data protection and intellectual property rules, is essential.

Anant Maheshwari, Chairperson of Nasscom and President of Microsoft India, highlighted that in the era of AI, a robust governance framework is crucial to ensure the smooth development and implementation of generative AI.

Such a framework fosters trust, accountability, and ethical decision-making. The guidelines aim to help the ecosystem unleash the true potential of AI, creating a future that harmoniously blends human ingenuity with technological advancement.