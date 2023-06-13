Today in AI: Can ChatGPT be funny?, Meta's MusicGen can create music from text and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Google, OpenAI, Anthropic to give UK government early access to AI models

The move is being done for the sake of research and safety, and help the UK government understand the opportunities and risks of the systems.





Speaking at the London Tech Week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced measures that the government will be taking to regulate AI. Sunak said his government has budgeted £100 million for an expert taskforce with the sole purpose of ensuring AI regulation and safety.



The UK Prime Minister also stressed the importance of, "global cooperation between nations and labs," and said that the UK was all set to host the first ever summit on global AI safety later this year.



ChatGPT is no laughing matter, new study finds AI chatbot struggles with humor

The study conducted by researchers Sophie Jentzsch and Kristian Kersting says that ChatGPT struggles with scope and originality when it comes to humor.





The study conducted for Cornell University said that while OpenAI's generative AI chatbot shows some promise, it has problems with originality, and often repeats the same joke.



“We discovered that more than 90% of the generated samples were the same 25 jokes," the study says. "This recurrence suggests that these jokes are not originally generated but are explicitly learned and memorized from the model training.”



Meta's MusicGen AI can create music based on text prompts

The AI tool is based on a transformer model and works by predicting the next passage in a piece of music.

