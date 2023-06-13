Google, OpenAI, Anthropic to give UK government early access to AI models

"We’re harnessing AI to transform our public services from saving teachers hundreds of hours of time spent lesson planning to helping NHS patients get quicker diagnoses and more accurate tests," said Sunak.

Speaking at the London Tech Week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced measures that the government will be taking to regulate AI. Sunak said his government has budgeted £100 million for an expert taskforce with the sole purpose of ensuring AI regulation and safety.

Google DeepMind, OpenAI, and Anthropic have pledged their support by offering early or priority access to upcoming AI models. Sunak said this would help, "build better evaluations and help us better understand the opportunities and risks of these systems".

The UK Prime Minister also stressed the importance of, "global cooperation between nations and labs," and said that the UK was all set to host the first ever summit on global AI safety later this year.

Sunak said he wanted to make the UK, "not just the intellectual home but the geographical home, of global AI safety regulation". The UK Government has also pledged £900 million in compute technology and, "£2.5 billion in quantum".

He believed that AI will help them achieve the holy grail of public service reform, "better, efficient services".