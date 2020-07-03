App
Technology
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thomson forays into 4K bezel-less Android smart television segment

The televisions come in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch options and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart from June 5 onwards; prices start at Rs 24,999.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

French consumer electronics brand Thomson has forayed into 4k bezel-less  Android smart television category. These products will be sold exclusively on Flipkart from July 5 onwards.

The televisions will be available in three variants, 43-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches, with prices starting from Rs 24,999.

The company said in a statement that the television comes in a rose gold screen with features such as MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), Dolby digital plus, Dolby vision, HDR10, Bluetooth 5.0, with shortcut keys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play store.

It also comes with inbuilt Wi-Fi, and is wireless ready, which allows hassle-free connectivity. Thomson also said that the multiple screen casting options in the OATH Pro television series makes work from home and online classes convenient and befits the current pandemic situation.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics (exclusive brand Licensee of Thomson TVs in India) said that in a time span of two years, Thomson has a 5 percent market share in the smart television space.

"There will be a definite shift in market share of the premium segment and the next three years we plan to achieve 15 percent in this segment," Marwah said.

On June 19, Thomson had announced that it has entered the washing machine category in the country. The brand began selling semi-automatic washing machines from June 23 through Flipkart. The 6.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine range comes at a starting price of Rs 6,999.

Marwah had then told Moneycontrol that the brand will be making a Rs 1,000 crore investment in the next five years.

Consumer electronics brand Thomson had made a re-entry into the Indian market in FY19 through its television business and purely sells online.

In addition to Thomson, brands like Vu, Sony and Samsung already offer bezel-less television sets.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 12:49 pm

#Business #Companies #television #white goods

