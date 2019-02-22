App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Xperia 1: Everything that you need to know about Sony's upcoming flagship

Popular leakster Evan Blass posted about the new Sony flagship. He not only revealed the name but also uploaded press renders of the smartphone.

Pranav Hegde
Sony is replacing its ‘XZ’ series flagship lineup and renaming it to Xperia 1. The smartphone is all set to be launched on February 25 at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) and here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming flagship from Sony.

Popular leakster Evan Blass posted about the new Sony flagship. He not only revealed the name but also uploaded press renders of the smartphone.

 

The Display

It was speculated that the Xperia 1 would have a 6.5-inch flat-screen OLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 21:9. This rumour seems to be right after the company recently trademarked the name ‘Cinemawide’.

The press renders also show that the smartphone would have thicker bezels at the top and bottom compared to the competition who have embraced a notch or punch-hole display. The Xperia 1 would come with Gorilla Glass 5

Image Source: Evan Blass/ evleaks on Twitter

 

Camera 

The press renders show that the Sony Xperia 1 would have three cameras at the back and one front-facing camera.

Not much is known about the camera specifications, but as per a report by Phonearena, the Xperia 1 would have a primary camera with a resolution of 52 MP with an aperture of f/1.6.

This would mean the smartphone would have great low-light performance and also sharp images. The secondary camera would be a telephoto lens, like most other competitors.

It is rumoured to be a 16 MP f/2.6 sensor. It is unclear how much optical zoom would be available for the Xperia 1. However, it is assumed that Sony would offer 2x or 3x optical zoom. The third sensor would be a 0.3 MP Time-of-Flight sensor. It would be focusing on providing better depth sensing, resulting in deep bokeh. There is no information available on the front-facing camera as of now.

Processor

The Xperia 1 is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor 855. It would be coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.

Battery, OS and other details

According to the leaks, Sony Xperia 1 would have a 4,400 mAh battery. It would be running on Android 9 out-of-the-box. The smartphone would be IP68 certified which means it would be water and dust resistant. Sony is said to be pricing the Xperia 1 at a premium price between $800 to $900. The devices are said to be available sometime during March.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #CinemaWide #MWC #Sony #Sony Xperia 1 #Sony Xperia XZ4

