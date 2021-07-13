TED Talks comes to Clubhouse, exclusive chats coming to audio platform

The first show to kick things off will be "Thank Your A** Off" with A.J. Jacobs

The Clubhouse has announced a partnership with TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) Talks, the viral idea network that hosts conferences with several popular speakers on a host of topics.

The partnership will kick off with "Thank Your A** Off" hosted by A.J. Jacobs who is an author and a speaker who will speak on why it is important to thank everyone for making your life possible. He also went viral when he lived a year of his life following the strict guidelines of the Bible as literally as possible.

The program will start on July 12 and will run weekly on Mondays. He will be joined by Clubhouse creator Mir Harris and the duo will have guests over to express their thanks to unsung heroes in their lives.

TED is also permitted to advertise and sell ad space, Clubhouse will not take a cut from the income generated under the deal.

In a lot of ways, this feels like something that was waiting to happen, TED is already popular thanks to its podcasts and Clubhouse will be live extension to the same principle. Clubhouse also hired Kelly Stoetzel, TED's former head of conferences to oversee leadership programming on their platform.

Other shows and speakers will be announced at a later date.