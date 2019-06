Tata Motors hikes price of Harrier by Rs 30,000

Tata has hiked prices by Rs 30,000 across all variants of the Harrier. The base variant is now priced at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 16.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec SUV.

The Harrier is powered by an FCA-sourced 2-litre turbo-diesel that churns out 140 hp of maximum and 350 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. There is also petrol engine in the works as is an automatic gearbox option sourced from Hyundai. Tata is also known to be working on a BS-VI compliant engine.

As far as pricing is concerned, against its main rivals like the Creta and the XUV 500, the Harrier does pretty fairly.

Now, however, the MG Hector is about to be launched and it will be interesting to see how that scores up against the Harrier.