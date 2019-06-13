App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors hikes price of Harrier by Rs 30,000

The base variant is now priced at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 16.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec SUV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tata has hiked prices by Rs 30,000 across all variants of the Harrier. The base variant is now priced at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 16.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec SUV.

The Harrier is powered by an FCA-sourced 2-litre turbo-diesel that churns out 140 hp of maximum and 350 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. There is also petrol engine in the works as is an automatic gearbox option sourced from Hyundai. Tata is also known to be working on a BS-VI compliant engine.

As far as pricing is concerned, against its main rivals like the Creta and the XUV 500, the Harrier does pretty fairly.

Close
Now, however, the MG Hector is about to be launched and it will be interesting to see how that scores up against the Harrier.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 04:57 pm

tags #Auto #Tata Harrier #Tata Motors #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.