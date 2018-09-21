App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzuki to revive the Katana on October 2; could feature a turbocharged engine

Rumours and leaked documents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office spoke of Suzuki filing an application for the name Katana along a Japanese character and a sword logo confirming the revival of the nameplate from the 1980s.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the third teaser released for the upcoming Suzuki Katana, Suzuki Motors has confirmed the launch for October 2 and while the first two teasers revealed close to nothing, the third shows us a part of the tank for the upcoming bike.

Rumours and leaked documents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office spoke of Suzuki filing an application for the name Katana along a Japanese character and a sword logo that suggest a revival of the nameplate from the 1980s.

The tank revealed in the trailer bears a striking resemblance to the Katana concept bike displayed at the 2017 EICMA motor show. However the concept on display was not entirely designed by Suzuki but a restyled GSX-S1000 commissioned by Italian motorcycle magazine Motociclismo.

A Suzuki Katana GSX250 SS (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

related news

A little history lesson here: The first Katana was conceptualized in 1979 and designed by the German company Target Design for Suzuki. It was a semi-faired sport-tourer in operation till 2006 and came in 550cc, 650cc, 750cc and 1100cc variants.

A 2006 model of the Suzuki Katana (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

There is no word on what the future Katana will sport in terms of a powertrain, but rumour has it the Katana will come with a turbocharged parallel twin. The rumour mills also suggest that the factory title for the bike is the GSX700T, so maybe it will be fitted with a turbocharged 700cc parallel twin?

For now, here’s the latest teaser for the Katana:

First Published on Sep 21, 2018 08:29 pm

tags #Auto #Suzuki Motorcycle India #Technology

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.