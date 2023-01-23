Spotify to trim 6% of workforce, content head to depart

(Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

Music streaming firm Spotify Technology SA announced on January 23 that it has plans to cut 6% of its workforce, or roughly 600 jobs, adding to a glut of layoffs in the technology sector as companies prepare for a possible recession.

The company also said its chief content and advertising business officer, Dawn Ostroff, will depart as part of a broader reorganization.

Spotify, which had about 9,800 full-time employees as of September 30, said it expects to incur about 35 million euros ($38.06 million) to 45 million euros in severance-related charges.

Shares in the company rose 3.5% in premarket trading.

Spotify's move comes at a time when tech companies are facing a demand downturn after two years of pandemic-driven growth during which they had hired aggressively. That has led the likes of Meta Platforms Inc to Microsoft Corp to shed thousands of jobs.

Read More

Sweden-based Spotify has seen advertisers pull back on spending, mirroring a trend seen at Meta and Google parent Alphabet Inc, as rapid interest rate hikes and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war pressure the economy.