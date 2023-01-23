English
    Spotify to trim 6% of workforce, content head to depart

    Reuters
    January 23, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
    (Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

    Music streaming firm Spotify Technology SA announced on January 23 that it has plans to cut 6% of its workforce, or roughly 600 jobs, adding to a glut of layoffs in the technology sector as companies prepare for a possible recession.

    The company also said its chief content and advertising business officer, Dawn Ostroff, will depart as part of a broader reorganization.

    Spotify, which had about 9,800 full-time employees as of September 30, said it expects to incur about 35 million euros ($38.06 million) to 45 million euros in severance-related charges.

    Shares in the company rose 3.5% in premarket trading.