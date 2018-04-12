Soon, you may be logging in to a revamped Gmail web interface; here are the possible features

Gmail web interface is soon going to have a revamped look with “several new features”. In an email to G Suite administrators, the company announced its plan. It added that the new design will be extended to personal Gmail account holders as well.

Though Gmail did not specifically mention what changes will be made, it did say that the new Gmail on the web will have a “fresh, clean look.” Features like easy access to G Suite apps such as Google Calendar from within the Gmail, smart reply, ability to snooze emails, and an option to choose when they reappear will be incorporated.

The company will also introduce offline support though a bit late, by June 2018, reported The Verge.

Recently, the company also made changes to the web interface of its Calendar. It was updated with modern icons, colours, and cleaner event boxes. The attempt was to make it look like its mobile app.

Expectedly, the updated Gmail could be on the lines of its mobile app.

In 2014, Google had introduced an Inbox app with radical design changes to its Gmail interface to make it more user-friendly.

The redesigned Gmail will be available to its G Suite customers and general users as an early access program in coming few weeks.

“We’re working on some major updates to Gmail (they’re still in draft phase),” a Google spokesperson said in a report. “We need a bit more time to compose ourselves, so can’t share anything yet—archive this for now, and we’ll let you know when it’s time to hit send.”

Currently, the company is testing critical extensions and making sure they are compatible with the new design.