Sony's PlayStation Studios mobile division acquires Savage game studios

Source: Reuters

Sony's PlayStation Studios mobile division has acquired Savage Game Studios. The Helsinki and Berlin based developer was already working on an unannounced mobile AAA title, which will use the live service model.

The mobile division for PlayStation Studios will focus on delivering, "new experiences for players through innovative, on-the-go gaming based on new and existing PlayStation IP that meets Play Station Studios` high-quality standards".

The founders for the newly formed Sony studio have previously worked with studios like Rovio, Zynga, Supercell and Insomniac.

While the terms of the acquisition have not been made public, the management at Savage Games Studios will continue to run operations. Savage Game Studios was formed in 2020 and is co-founded by Nadjim Adijir, Micheal McManus and Michail Katkoff.

"Our efforts beyond console in no way diminish our commitment to the PlayStation community, nor our passion to keep making amazing single-player, narrative-driven experiences," wrote Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

"Our mobile gaming efforts will be similarly additive, providing more ways for more people to engage with our content, and striving to reach new audiences unfamiliar with PlayStation and our games," Hulst added.

The post also said that the newly created Sony studio will operate independently to the console teams and will create, "innovative, on-the-go experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IP."

Sony has already vowed to bring more of its console exclusives to the PC including the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection which bundles Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, along with The Last of Us Part 1.

Earlier this month, Sony released its first-party console exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man for the PC, with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales expected to follow in Fall 2022.