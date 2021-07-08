MARKET NEWS

Sony State of Play 2021 kicking off later tonight: How to watch the live stream and what to expect

If you are tuning in from India, State of Play will commence on Friday, July 9 at 02:30 am (IST).

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST

Sony is kicking off PlayStation State of Play later tonight. The next State of Play event is scheduled to take place on July 8, 2021. The event will take place online and will provide an in-depth look into the company’s upcoming projects, considering Sony didn’t participate in E3 2021 last month.

How to watch Sony State of Play?

You can watch the upcoming State of Play event live on Thursday, July 8 at 02:00 pm PDT or 05:00 pm EDT. If you are tuning in from India, State of Play will commence on Friday, July 9 at 02:30 am (IST). You can head on over to the official PlayStation YouTube channel to set a reminder for the event.

What is the duration of Sony’s State of Play?

State of Play will run for about 30 minutes, nine of which will include extended Deathloop gameplay. Additionally, Sony will also dedicate 20 minutes to updates on indies and exciting third-party games.

What is Sony leaving out?

There’s bad news for God of War fans as Sony won’t be providing any details on the next iteration of the popular franchise. Additionally, Horizon Forbidden West will also miss out on the latest State of Play. Lastly, there will be no PS VR hardware showcased at the event.
first published: Jul 8, 2021 06:45 pm

