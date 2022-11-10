English
    Sony plans to release at least 5 new Xperia models in 2023

    The line-up will include three premium and one entry-level smartphones

    Moneycontrol News
    November 10, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Sony)

    Japanese electronics giant Sony is reportedly working on least five new Xperia smartphones—three premium and one entry-level device—and will release them in 2023.

    Japanese online news website SumahoDigest reported that the new models will be named Xperia 5 V, Xperia 1 V, Xperia PRO-II, Xperia 10 V and Xperia ACE IV.

    Three of them are expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while one will have Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Two more will apparently use Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

    Xperia 1 V, Xperia 5 V and Xperia PRO-II are the flagship models expected to be shown off at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 next week. The Xperia ACE IV is the entry-level model that will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

    According to tech website PhoneArena, the ACE IV could be a cheaper alternative to the iPhone mini for Android. The device will be released in two variants— one for Japan and the other for the rest of the world.

    The Xperia 1 V and 10 V are expected to be released in May 2023, followed by Xperia 5 V in September. The 10 V is the mid-range model positioned between the premium Gen 2 phones and the ACE IV. The 10 V will utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

    While details on the phones are scant, another SumahoDigest report said Sony would do away with the side-mounted fingerprint scanner in favour of an in-display fingerprint sensor.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #Google #Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 #Sony #Sony Xperia smartphone
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:29 pm