Sony plans to release at least 5 new Xperia models in 2023

(Image Courtesy: Sony)

Japanese electronics giant Sony is reportedly working on least five new Xperia smartphones—three premium and one entry-level device—and will release them in 2023.

Japanese online news website SumahoDigest reported that the new models will be named Xperia 5 V, Xperia 1 V, Xperia PRO-II, Xperia 10 V and Xperia ACE IV.

Three of them are expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while one will have Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Two more will apparently use Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

Xperia 1 V, Xperia 5 V and Xperia PRO-II are the flagship models expected to be shown off at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 next week. The Xperia ACE IV is the entry-level model that will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

According to tech website PhoneArena, the ACE IV could be a cheaper alternative to the iPhone mini for Android. The device will be released in two variants— one for Japan and the other for the rest of the world.

The Xperia 1 V and 10 V are expected to be released in May 2023, followed by Xperia 5 V in September. The 10 V is the mid-range model positioned between the premium Gen 2 phones and the ACE IV. The 10 V will utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

While details on the phones are scant, another SumahoDigest report said Sony would do away with the side-mounted fingerprint scanner in favour of an in-display fingerprint sensor.