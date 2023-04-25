Snapchat users trash My AI chatbot, negative reviews pile up

(Representational Image)

Snapchat recently made its "My AI" chatbot available to all users on the platform and the initial reviews have been far from flattering.

A report by intelligence firm Sensor Tower shows a large spike in negative reviews for Snapchat on Apple's App Store, 75 percent of which were one-star reviews, TechCrunch reported. In comparison, Snapchat had a rating of 3.05 on average before the rollout in Q1 2023, with only 35 percent of the reviews being one-star.

Sensor Tower also said that the daily reviews of the app increased five times compared from earlier.

Snapchat's My AI feature was initially restricted to paying members and was made available to all users last week.

Users took to social media to complain that the new feature was invasive and even asked Snapchat to add an option to remove it for those that did not want it.

To make matters worse, Snapchat has paywalled the option to remove the bot behind a Snapchat+ subscription, which has angered users further.



They rubbed salt in the wound by adding the ability to remove it... but ONLY for people who PAY for their useless subscription. — Sirr Smirksalot (@Sirr_Smirksalot) April 20, 2023

The My AI app has also been criticised for using location information without user consent, as many have reported seeing their location in the bot's responses despite them not sharing it with Snapchat, fanning data collection and privacy concerns.