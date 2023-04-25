English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Snapchat users trash My AI chatbot, negative reviews pile up

    According to a report by Sensor Tower, users bombarded Snapchat on the App Store with negative ratings, 75 percent of which were just one star. Users are worried about data and their privacy

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
    Snapchat users aren't thrilled with My AI, drown app with one star reviews on App Store

    (Representational Image)

    Snapchat recently made its "My AI" chatbot available to all users on the platform and the initial reviews have been far from flattering.

    A report by intelligence firm Sensor Tower shows a large spike in negative reviews for Snapchat on Apple's App Store, 75 percent of which were one-star reviews, TechCrunch reported. In comparison, Snapchat had a rating of 3.05 on average before the rollout in Q1 2023, with only 35 percent of the reviews being one-star.

    Also Read | Publishers worry AI chatbots will cut readership

    Sensor Tower also said that the daily reviews of the app increased five times compared from earlier.

    Snapchat's My AI feature was initially restricted to paying members and was made available to all users last week.

    Related stories

    Users took to social media to complain that the new feature was invasive and even asked Snapchat to add an option to remove it for those that did not want it.

    Also Read | An AI-generated image won top prize at Sony World Photography Awards


    To make matters worse, Snapchat has paywalled the option to remove the bot behind a Snapchat+ subscription, which has angered users further.


    The My AI app has also been criticised for using location information without user consent, as many have reported seeing their location in the bot's responses despite them not sharing it with Snapchat, fanning data collection and privacy concerns.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple App Store #iOS #My AI #smartphones #Snapchat #social media
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 02:09 pm