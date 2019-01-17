App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skoda Superb Corporate edition launched at Rs 24 lakh

Check out the features and specifications Skoda Superb Corporate Edition that is available for existing Skoda customers

Advait Berde
Whatsapp

German giant Skoda has launched Skoda Superb Corporate edition exclusively for existing customers. The Skoda Superb Corporate Edition (petrol-only) is the most affordable trim of the Superb yet priced at Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The transmission is the only significant difference between the standard Superb and the Corporate Edition. While the standard comes with a DSG (Direct-Shift-Gearbox), and a diesel engine as an option, the Corporate Edition has a six-speed manual gearbox. It has the same 1.8-litre, TSI engine as the standard Superb petrol variant. It churns out an impressive 180 PS of power, and 320 Nm of peak torque. Skoda also claimed in its official release that the car will run on an economical 14.64 kmpl of mileage.

For the interior, Skoda has provided a large, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a proximity sensor and phone app connectivity. It also has the standard trim’s three-zone climate control with a humidity sensor. Regarding safety, it is equipped with eight airbags, adaptive headlamps and a Multi-Collision Brake System.

It also gets Skoda's new 'Peace of Mind' package. This is a 4-year warranty scheme, with a  4-year roadside assistance package at no extra cost. Customers can even choose to switch it for a 4-year maintenance package as well
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #Auto #Skoda Superb Corporate Edition #Technology #trends

