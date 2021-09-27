MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Signal suffers an outage for several hours due to 'technical difficulties'

Signal had confirmed the outage on Twitter and attributed the downtime to a "hosting outage"

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST

Update: Signal said on Twitter that the service is now back up for all of its users.

Earlier: If you are having trouble accessing the privacy-focused messaging app Signal, you are not the only one. The app is currently down for several users across the world including India, due to "technical difficulties".

According to outage monitoring site Downdetector.com, users started reporting problems within the app from around 8.30 am on Monday (11.05PM EDT).

The app confirmed this outage on Twitter, attributing it to a "hosting outage" and said they are working on bringing back the service soon.

"Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We’re working on bringing it back up" the company said on Twitter.

Close

Related stories

In January, Signal had faced a global outage amid a surge in downloads as users started exploring alternatives for WhatsApp after the Facebook-owned messaging app introduced a controversial privacy policy that triggered a privacy debate in India and other countries. The app also received an endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk who asked his followers to use the Signal app.

"We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters" the company had said at the time.

Signal operates within a non-profit organisation Signal Foundation, that was founded by WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton and cryptographer Moxie Marlinspike.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #messaging apps #Signal #Signal app
first published: Sep 27, 2021 11:20 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.