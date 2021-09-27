Signal suffers an outage for several hours due to 'technical difficulties'

Update: Signal said on Twitter that the service is now back up for all of its users.

Earlier: If you are having trouble accessing the privacy-focused messaging app Signal, you are not the only one. The app is currently down for several users across the world including India, due to "technical difficulties".

According to outage monitoring site Downdetector.com, users started reporting problems within the app from around 8.30 am on Monday (11.05PM EDT).

The app confirmed this outage on Twitter, attributing it to a "hosting outage" and said they are working on bringing back the service soon.

"Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We’re working on bringing it back up" the company said on Twitter.

In January, Signal had faced a global outage amid a surge in downloads as users started exploring alternatives for WhatsApp after the Facebook-owned messaging app introduced a controversial privacy policy that triggered a privacy debate in India and other countries. The app also received an endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk who asked his followers to use the Signal app.

"We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters" the company had said at the time.

Signal operates within a non-profit organisation Signal Foundation, that was founded by WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton and cryptographer Moxie Marlinspike.