MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Sharp Aquos zero6 launched with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 240Hz OLED Display

It also debuts as the lightest 5G phone with a display that exceeds six inches.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST

Sharp recently unveiled the Aquos zero6 smartphone in Japan. The Aquos zero6 is a mid-tier 5G handset with a triple-camera setup, an IP rating, and a super-smooth display. It also debuts as the lightest 5G phone with a display that exceeds six inches.

The price of the Sharp Aquos zero6 is listed as “undecided” on carrier website SoftBank. However, it will be available from early October. The phone comes in Black, White, and Purple colour options.

Sharp Aquos zero6  Specs 

The Aquos zero6 is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with a microSD card slot for expansion. The 8nm chip features a Snapdragon X52 5G modem that supports both sub-6 GHz and mmWave networks.

The Aquos zero6 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ IGZO OLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports a 240Hz refresh rate and 10-bit imagery. The handset packs a 4,010 mAh battery with power delivery over USB Type-C port. However, the listing notes that the zero6 takes over two hours to fully charge.

Close
For optics, the device gets a triple-rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP telephoto unit. The setup is completed with a 3D ToF sensor and a Laser autofocus system. The Sharp Aquos zero6 also features an IP68 rating and an IPX5 rating. Additionally, the phone is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Sharp #smartphones
first published: Sep 30, 2021 01:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.