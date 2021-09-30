Sharp Aquos zero6 launched with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 240Hz OLED Display

Sharp recently unveiled the Aquos zero6 smartphone in Japan. The Aquos zero6 is a mid-tier 5G handset with a triple-camera setup, an IP rating, and a super-smooth display. It also debuts as the lightest 5G phone with a display that exceeds six inches.

The price of the Sharp Aquos zero6 is listed as “undecided” on carrier website SoftBank. However, it will be available from early October. The phone comes in Black, White, and Purple colour options.

Sharp Aquos zero6 Specs

The Aquos zero6 is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with a microSD card slot for expansion. The 8nm chip features a Snapdragon X52 5G modem that supports both sub-6 GHz and mmWave networks.

The Aquos zero6 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ IGZO OLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports a 240Hz refresh rate and 10-bit imagery. The handset packs a 4,010 mAh battery with power delivery over USB Type-C port. However, the listing notes that the zero6 takes over two hours to fully charge.

For optics, the device gets a triple-rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP telephoto unit. The setup is completed with a 3D ToF sensor and a Laser autofocus system. The Sharp Aquos zero6 also features an IP68 rating and an IPX5 rating. Additionally, the phone is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.