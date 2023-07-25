Semiconductors and electronics sector key to India 'Techade', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The ongoing exhibition, which runs until July 30, showcases cutting-edge technological advancements from over 80 exhibitors representing a diverse range of participants. (Image source: https://pib.gov.in)

The semiconductors and electronics sector will play a significant role in India's 'Techade', Mos for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on July 25, while adding that for the first time since India's independence, the Union government's initiatives in the semiconductor field have achieved significant success in a relatively short period.

Chandrasekhar was speaking about the upcoming 'SemiconIndia 2023' event aimed at catalyzing India’s Semiconductor ecosystem, according to a government press release.

“In India’s techade journey semiconductors and electronics sector will have a huge role to play. In the history of independent India this is the first time that such an effort has met with such success in just 15 months," Chandrasekhar said in his address to attendees at SemiconIndia Exhibition in Gujarat.

India Semiconductor Mission, an independent division of the Digital India Corporation, is all set to organise its flagship 'SemiconIndia 2023' at Gandhinagar, from July 28-30.

The SemiconIndia exhibition is aimed to offer visitors a thorough understanding of the latest technologies and innovations propelling the semiconductor industry. And, aspiring students have an opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge about semiconductor manufacturing.

The ongoing exhibition, which runs till July 30, will showcase cutting-edge technological advancements from over 80 exhibitors representing a diverse range of participants, according to the release. These include semiconductor design start-ups, MNCs, semiconductor supply-chain companies, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturers, leading academia, and government/ state labs.

Some prominent participants in the event are Micron, Applied Materials, LAM Research, Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon, AMD, NVIDIA, Analog Devices, Renesas, Samsung, Cadence Design Systems, Morphing Machines, InCore Semiconductors, SAANKHYA Labs, Wistron, Foxconn, LAVA, DELL, VVDN, IISc. Bangalore, and IITs from various parts of the country.

'Semicon India 2023' comes nearly two months after India organised a three-day Semicon India Conference-2022, intended to serve as a launchpad for India to become a worldwide semiconductor hub, in Bengaluru, in April end.