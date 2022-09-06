Saregama launches first ever keypad phone with pre-loaded songs

In a first, Saregama has launched the 'Carvaan Mobile', a keypad phone that comes with the added feature of pre-loaded songs.
No internet will be required to play the pre-loaded songs and there will be no advertisement breaks to ensure a seamless musical experience. Further, the pre-loaded songs are categorised under artists (like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi) and moods (such as happy, sad, etc).
Apart from the 1,500 pre-loaded Hindi songs, the Saregama phone comes with features like wireless FM, digital camera, LED torch, aux out, multi-language support, voice recording, call recording, dual sim, 8 GB memory card with 2 GB free space for any personal music collection, videos or images, and many other features.
The Carvaan Mobile is available in two screen sizes -- 2.4 inches and 1.8 inches -- priced at Rs 2,490 and Rs 1,990, respectively. The phone comes in three colour variants, namely, Emerald Green, Classic Black, and Royal Blue.
Saregama said in a release: “The phone has a large display and 2500 mAh battery for a long-lasting talk-time. It comes loaded with a MediaTek processor which gives the phone superfast processing power and an unmatched user experience. It is backed with one year warranty too.”