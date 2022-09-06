English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Saregama launches first ever keypad phone with pre-loaded songs

    No internet will be required to play the pre-loaded songs and there will be no advertisement breaks to ensure a seamless musical experience.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
    The newly-launched Carvaan Mobile

    The newly-launched Carvaan Mobile

    In a first, Saregama has launched the 'Carvaan Mobile', a keypad phone that comes with the added feature of pre-loaded songs.

    No internet will be required to play the pre-loaded songs and there will be no advertisement breaks to ensure a seamless musical experience. Further, the pre-loaded songs are categorised under artists (like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi) and moods (such as happy, sad, etc).

    Apart from the 1,500 pre-loaded Hindi songs, the Saregama phone comes with features like wireless FM, digital camera, LED torch, aux out, multi-language support, voice recording, call recording, dual sim, 8 GB memory card with 2 GB free space for any personal music collection, videos or images, and many other features.

    The Carvaan Mobile is available in two screen sizes -- 2.4 inches and 1.8 inches -- priced at Rs 2,490 and Rs 1,990, respectively. The phone comes in three colour variants, namely, Emerald Green, Classic Black, and Royal Blue.

    Saregama said in a release: “The phone has a large display and 2500 mAh battery for a long-lasting talk-time. It comes loaded with a MediaTek processor which gives the phone superfast processing power and an unmatched user experience. It is backed with one year warranty too.”

    Close
    It is currently available in Hindi and Tamil across the retail market and e-commerce platforms like saregama.com, Amazon, and Flipkart, but Saregama plans to launch the phone in all regional languages.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Caravan #cellphone #keypad phone #mobile phone #Saregama #Technology
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 08:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.