Samsung's R&D centre in Noida 'worked on key features' in Galaxy S23 series

The team worked on important features for Samsung's flagship smartphones.

Samsung India has announced that engineers from its R&D center in India have contributed to key features in the flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones.

The Samsung R&D Institute in Noida (SRI-N) is one of three major research institutes in India for the South Korean technology conglomerate. The other two are Bengaluru and Delhi.

The team worked on important features for Samsung's flagship, such as 'Galaxy to Share' which allows users to share customisations and settings across phones.

They also improved the OS' alarm system, allowing users to customise alarm timings per day. Besides that, the team contributed improvements to Samsung's health apps, improving water, body composition and heart rate tracking.

The new Emergency SOS and Emergency Sharing features enable users to send help messages with attached location information, and video recordings by pressing the power button three times.

"As an R&D Centre, SRI-N is developing innovative and intuitive mobile experiences that empower, educate and enrich the lives of our customers," said KY Roo, MD of Samsung R&D Institute, Noida.

"With our domain expertise and skill sets, SRI-N is constantly developing innovative products that attract consumers and also shape the future of technology,” Roo added.