Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra durability, repairability put to the test and here's how it fared

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was recently unveiled in India. The line-up included the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra just went through an extensive durability test.

PBKreviews recently put the Galaxy S23 Ultra through its paces in a full teardown video, which shows just how durable Samsung’s ultra-premium flagship is. First off, the screen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra survives basic coin scratches and only showed scratches at level 8 after going at it with Mohs mineral picks. However, deeper groves were visible at level 9.

The video also reveals the back of the Galaxy S23 Ultra to be quite durable, exhibiting an identical level of scratch resistance. In the drop test, the phone’s screen cracked after dropping it directly on concrete after a waist height drop. The back panel also cracked after a similar drop.

However, despite the cracks, the screen and other phone components remained fully functional, according to the review. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was fully functional after being submerged in water for three minutes straight. Opening up the phone also revealed pull tabs, which make it easier to remove and replace the battery.

The review also reveals that the cables and connectors are neatly labeled, which makes it easier to repair the processor. Overall, the Galaxy S23 Ultra received a repairability score of 9/10. The video also shows a size comparison of the vapour chamber of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S23 Ultra. Check out our first impressions of the Galaxy S23 series here.

