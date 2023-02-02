Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India officially confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has officially been unveiled globally. Samsung took the lid off the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra at last night’s Galaxy Unpacked event, although pricing and availability in India were yet to be revealed. However, after a brief delay, Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S23 series prices in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India is set at Rs 74,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the top-end 8GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 79,999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in India is set at Rs 94,999 for the base 8GB/256GB configuration, while the 8GB/512GB model costs Rs 1,04,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India starts from Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes in 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB versions that will set you back Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,54,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Colour Options

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is offered in Green, Phantom Black, and Cream colours. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will also be available in Red, Graphite, Lime, and Sky Blue colours exclusively on Samsung.com. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes in Phantom Black and Cream colours, while the vanilla S23 is available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender finishes.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-booking in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available for pre-booking in India starting today across all leading online and offline retail stores as well as through Samsung.com. Samsung has also announced few pre-bookings offers for the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-booking Offers