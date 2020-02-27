Samsung 'working on an update to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera' after reports of issues

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series arrived earlier this month, adding three new phones to the Galaxy S portfolio. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has arguably the best camera setup on a smartphone. While the quad-camera setup is impressive, several reviewers have highlighted a couple of issues with the S20 Ultra’s camera.

Reviews from both PC Mag and Input highlighted that the autofocus system is unreliable as it takes a long time to lock on to a subject and in some cases fails to do so altogether.

The Verge also reported the same camera issue, while adding that the camera also “exhibits aggressive image processing in certain situations, with a tendency to excessively smooth out skin.”

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: The ultimate smartphone comparison

Samsung has acknowledged the issue with the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera system and says it is working on an update to improve the camera.

However, there’s no clear timeline for when the issue will be resolved or updated made available. In a statement to The Verge, Samsung said; “The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system. We are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.”

The Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts a quad-camera setup with a massive 108-megapixel primary sensor, 48-megapixel Periscope zoom sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a ToF depth sensor.

The Periscope shooter supports 10x Hybrid optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. Moreover, the 108-megapixel sensor can also capture video in 8K resolution at 24 fps. You also take 33-megapixel stills from an 8K video, which is quite impressive.

The size of the primary sensor allows it to capture more light, while it is also capable of Nona binning that converts nine pixels into one. So even though you end up with a 12-megapixel photo, the size of the pixels and the resulting quality is much better than conventional sensors, prevalent on some of the best flagships.