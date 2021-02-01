MARKET NEWS

Samsung rollable display smartphone coming in 2021 alongside Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2

The Samsung rollable smartphone could be quite similar to the Oppo X 2021 or the LG Rollable.

Pranav Hegde
February 01, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

Samsung Mobiles division has been at the forefront when it comes to launching foldable screen phones. The company, within a span of two years, launched the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold2, and the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip2 are also tipped to launch in 2021.

According to a new report, Samsung could expand its foldable smartphone portfolio by launching a rollable display smartphone in 2021.

Samsung Display’s VP Choi Kwon-young has confirmed that the company’s first rollable/slidable display smartphone is coming in 2021, according to The Elec. The report does not give any details on the display tech or device. However, we can expect Samsung’s Mobile division to get its hands on the display tech.

The Samsung rollable smartphone could be quite similar to the Oppo X 2021 or the LG Rollable. While the Oppo X 2021, which is still a concept, does not have a definite launch timeline as yet, the LG Rollable is tipped to launch in September 2021 - a month after the rumoured launch timeline of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip2. 

The South Korean tech giant has already confirmed that it will launch affordable foldable smartphones in 2021 to cement its place. 

Samsung’s most recent foldable is the Galaxy Z Fold2 that was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Review). The new form factor device, in our opinion, is currently the best foldable available in the Indian smartphone market. You can click here to read our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Review.
TAGS: #Foldable smartphones #LG #Oppo #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Feb 1, 2021 09:51 am

