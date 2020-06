Samsung puts an end to Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy S20 Ultra camera focusing issue: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to arrive this August. At least one version of the Galaxy Note 20, likely the Galaxy Note 20+, will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor. However, the 108-megapixel camera sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra was riddled with focusing issues.

Now, Samsung has reportedly fixed the focusing problem of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s primary 108-megapixel camera sensor. Several reviewers had found that the 108-megapixel camera sensor’s focus was slower than the 12-megapixel main camera on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+.



Note20 series has completely solved the camera focusing problem, but WQHD+120Hz is still not optimistic.

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 29, 2020

But Samsung seems to have eaten half of the Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Note20 series

Tab S7 series

Fold 2

Z Flip 5G

Will use the Snapdragon 865+ processor Close June 29, 2020

The 108-megapixel sensor’s lack of dual-pixels phase detection autofocus (PDAF) could be the reason for the inadequate performance of the autofocus. While it is unclear whether Samsung has added dual-pixel PDAF or fixed the focusing issue, reliable tipster IceUniverse suggested that the company has “completely solved the camera focusing problem” on the Galaxy Note 20 series.The tweet also leaves a shadow of doubt over the QHD+ display. The display on the Galaxy S20 series does not refresh at 120Hz at full resolution; instead, the resolution has to be turned down to FHD+ to enable the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. In a subsequent tweet, IceUniverse also reported the use of a new chipset on the upcoming Samsung flagship phones.If the tweet is accurate, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will use a Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Other devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G will all use the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The Galaxy Note 20 series will launch at a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event sometime in August.