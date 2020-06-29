App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung puts an end to Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy S20 Ultra camera focusing issue: Report

The Galaxy S20 series could arrive with the Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to arrive this August. At least one version of the Galaxy Note 20, likely the Galaxy Note 20+, will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor. However, the 108-megapixel camera sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra was riddled with focusing issues.

Now, Samsung has reportedly fixed the focusing problem of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s primary 108-megapixel camera sensor. Several reviewers had found that the 108-megapixel camera sensor’s focus was slower than the 12-megapixel main camera on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+.

The 108-megapixel sensor’s lack of dual-pixels phase detection autofocus (PDAF) could be the reason for the inadequate performance of the autofocus. While it is unclear whether Samsung has added dual-pixel PDAF or fixed the focusing issue, reliable tipster IceUniverse suggested that the company has “completely solved the camera focusing problem” on the Galaxy Note 20 series.

The tweet also leaves a shadow of doubt over the QHD+ display. The display on the Galaxy S20 series does not refresh at 120Hz at full resolution; instead, the resolution has to be turned down to FHD+ to enable the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. In a subsequent tweet, IceUniverse also reported the use of a new chipset on the upcoming Samsung flagship phones.

If the tweet is accurate, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will use a Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Other devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G will all use the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The Galaxy Note 20 series will launch at a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event sometime in August.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre releases guidelines for Unlock 2.0

COVID-19 positive Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi pledges to donate plasma

COVID-19: NBTC issues fresh guidelines for blood transfusion services

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

