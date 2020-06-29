Samsung puts an end to Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy S20 Ultra camera focusing issue: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to arrive this August. At least one version of the Galaxy Note 20, likely the Galaxy Note 20+, will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor. However, the 108-megapixel camera sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra was riddled with focusing issues.

Now, Samsung has reportedly fixed the focusing problem of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s primary 108-megapixel camera sensor. Several reviewers had found that the 108-megapixel camera sensor’s focus was slower than the 12-megapixel main camera on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+.



Note20 series has completely solved the camera focusing problem, but WQHD+120Hz is still not optimistic.

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 29, 2020

But Samsung seems to have eaten half of the Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Note20 series

Tab S7 series

Fold 2

Z Flip 5G

Will use the Snapdragon 865+ processor Close June 29, 2020

