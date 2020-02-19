App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung may soon enable 120Hz refresh rate in QHD+ resolution on all Galaxy S20 models

Currently, the Galaxy S20 series can only hit the 120Hz with the resolution turned down to Full HD.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 series at an event in the US. The Galaxy S20 series was the first to introduce a handset that surpassed the regular “Plus” model, in the form of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. One of the standout features of the Galaxy S20 models were their 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED displays.


However, what you may not have known is that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra only offer the higher 120Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution. This means S20 users will have to choose between using the display at 120Hz in Full HD or 60Hz in Quad HD. But a new development may hint to using the phones at 120Hz in QHD+ resolution.


According to renowned tipster Max Weinbach, the screen on the Galaxy S20 series already has the hardware to refresh at 120Hz in QHD+ resolution and only awaiting a firmware update.


Additionally, a Dynamic mode will also be introduced to extend overall battery life by adjusting the refresh rate and resolution. Ice Universe was the first to spot the upcoming Dynamic mode, later confirmed by SamMobile.


Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: The ultimate smartphone comparison



First Published on Feb 19, 2020 08:31 pm

