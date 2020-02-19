Samsung may soon enable 120Hz refresh rate in QHD+ resolution on all Galaxy S20 models

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 series at an event in the US. The Galaxy S20 series was the first to introduce a handset that surpassed the regular “Plus” model, in the form of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. One of the standout features of the Galaxy S20 models were their 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED displays.

However, what you may not have known is that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra only offer the higher 120Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution. This means S20 users will have to choose between using the display at 120Hz in Full HD or 60Hz in Quad HD. But a new development may hint to using the phones at 120Hz in QHD+ resolution.



Samsung is working on optimizing software for WQHD+ 120hz on the S20 series and should release it in the next 1-3 months if all goes well.

According to renowned tipster Max Weinbach, the screen on the Galaxy S20 series already has the hardware to refresh at 120Hz in QHD+ resolution and only awaiting a firmware update.

This is one of the firmware versions of the Galaxy S20 series. We see that not only the WQHD + 120Hz mode can be selected, but also the dynamic mode, which is a very mature solution.better than limited to FHD

Additionally, a Dynamic mode will also be introduced to extend overall battery life by adjusting the refresh rate and resolution. Ice Universe was the first to spot the upcoming Dynamic mode, later confirmed by SamMobile.

