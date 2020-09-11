Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 India price announced; pre-orders open starting Sept 14

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 India price has been announced. The company has launched the Galaxy Z Fold2 for Rs 1,49,999 in India, which is lower than the first generation Galaxy Fold’s Rs 1,64,999 launch price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available in a single 12GB + 256GB storage option for Rs 1,49,999. Consumers in India can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold2 5G on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores starting September 14. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 India launch offers include No-cost EMI for 12 months at Samsung Experience Store and samsung.com, YouTube Premium free for 4 months, and Microsoft Office 365 available at a discount of 22 percent.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 specifications

The Z Fold2 is a follow up to the first-generation Galaxy Fold and comes with massive improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 gets a bigger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz display with a resolution of 2,260*816 pixels on the outside cover screen. You get a tiny hole-punch cutout on the top-centre portion of the display for the 10MP front camera.

Unfold the Galaxy Z Fold2 and you get a bigger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED Ultra-Thin Glass foldable screen with a 2,208*1,768 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the cover screen, the screen on the inside has a punch-hole on the upper-right corner for a second 10MP selfie camera. Both the cover screen and the inner foldable screen feature support for HDR10+.

Samsung claims to have worked on the hinge issues and launched the Galaxy Z Fold2 with a ‘hideaway hinge’ that features sweeper fibres to provide better durability and dust resistance.

A now improved upon area in the third-generation design, the hideaway hinge employs a CAM mechanism which allows the Galaxy Z Fold2 to stand on its own from 75 to 115 degrees.

This hideaway hinge features revolutionary slim cutting technology, modified fiber composition, and adjusted fiber density. This is an improvement on the feature which was first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip, within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles. The new innovative sweeper technology can achieve the same level of protection in a smaller space.

Other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and 11W wireless charging support, a triple-camera system on the back with a 12MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens.