Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera beats Galaxy S21 Ultra in DxOMark testing, scores 124 points

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12 MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 recently stopped by DxOMark, revealing big improvements in camera performance over its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 managed an overall camera score of 124 points.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 scored 134 points in Photo, 66 points in Zoom, and 103 points in Video. While the 124 score places the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the 24th spot on DxOMark’s list, it is on level terms with the OnePlus 9 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Additionally, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S12 Ultra is further down the pile with 123 points.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12 MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture. The handset can record 4K video at up to 60fps. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with the Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP.

According to DxOMark’s review, the Z Fold 3’s camera pushes out still images and videos with less noise compared to the S21 Ultra. Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone also performed better in terms of autofocusing and low-light video capture. If you want to read DxOMark’s full review, head on over to the link.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: The best foldable smartphone just got better
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Nov 26, 2021 01:21 pm

