Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 invite leaked, confirms Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch and other details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 invite has leaked online. The South Korean tech giant will unveil new foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung is also expected to announce two new smartwatches and the Galaxy Buds 2 TWS at the event.



Exclusive: Official Teaser of the Galaxy Unpacked. Launch Event on August 11 at 10 AM EST/2 PM GMT/7:30 PM IST. The tagline is "Get Ready to Unfold". Are you? #GalaxyUnpacked

Tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice claim that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will be hosted on August 11. While the event date was leaked multiple times , the report has also leaked the invite teaser and the tagline, confirming some key details. The invite shows a foldable device open, suggesting that the Fold 3 will launch on August 11. Agarwal further claims that the event’s tagline will be “Get Ready to Unfold” and will kick off at 2 PM GMT / 10 AM EST / 7.30 PM IST.

Design renders and other Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications have leaked previously. The foldable smartphone will have a triple-camera array on the back. It will have a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup. The Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera. Reports of the Fold 3 featuring an under-screen camera have been around for a while.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications and design renders have also leaked in the past. It is said to launch in four dual-tone colours – White, Purple, Black, Green. The upcoming clamshell foldable has a larger 1.1-inch cover display to read text messages. It is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display. The camera module alignment is also shifted and is now placed vertically on the right side. According to leaked specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 camera will have a 12MP + 12MP sensor setup. It is rumoured to have a 10MP front camera.