Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 invite leaked, confirms Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch and other details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 will launch on August 11.

Moneycontrol News
July 20, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.


Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 invite has leaked online. The South Korean tech giant will unveil new foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung is also expected to announce two new smartwatches and the Galaxy Buds 2 TWS at the event.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice claim that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will be hosted on August 11. While the event date was leaked multiple times, the report has also leaked the invite teaser and the tagline, confirming some key details. The invite shows a foldable device open, suggesting that the Fold 3 will launch on August 11. Agarwal further claims that the event’s tagline will be “Get Ready to Unfold” and will kick off at 2 PM GMT / 10 AM EST / 7.30 PM IST.

Design renders and other Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications have leaked previously. The foldable smartphone will have a triple-camera array on the back. It will have a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup. The Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera. Reports of the Fold 3 featuring an under-screen camera have been around for a while.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications and design renders have also leaked in the past. It is said to launch in four dual-tone colours – White, Purple, Black, Green. The upcoming clamshell foldable has a larger 1.1-inch cover display to read text messages. It is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display. The camera module alignment is also shifted and is now placed vertically on the right side. According to leaked specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 camera will have a 12MP + 12MP sensor setup. It is rumoured to have a 10MP front camera.

The other two products launching at the event are the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Buds 2. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be accompanied by the Watch 4 Classic. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 design renders have also leaked, suggesting that the TWS will sport a minimalistic design.
Tags: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021
first published: Jul 20, 2021 09:26 am

