Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) launched in India: Check price, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) has officially been announced in India. The Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) is a sub-20K Android tablet with a Full HD+ display, a UniSoC chipset, and a quad-speaker setup. The Tab A8 was unveiled internationally in December 2021 and is only now making its way to India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) Price in India

The Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) features a starting price of Rs 17,999 in India. The Android tablet will be available for purchase through Amazon India, Flipkart, and Samsung’s online store from January 17 at 12:00 pm (noon). The Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) is available in Grey, Pink Gold, and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T618 processor paired with the Mali G52 MP2 GPU. Samsung budget tablet can be configured with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The tablet packs a 7040 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, although the charger is sold separately. The Tab A8 (2021) runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box. The tablet features a 10.5-inch TFT display. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and comes with a WUXGA+ resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

It has slightly thick bezels on the sides, with the right frame housing the 5MP front camera. The device comes with a single 8MP rear camera sensor. The Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.