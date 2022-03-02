Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra endures harsh punishment in JerryRigEverything's durability test

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra recently stopped by JerryRigEverything for a durability test. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was unveiled globally back in February and has already begun shipping in several regions.

The popular YouTube host recently tested out the durability of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which did rather well after putting it through the rigours. Despite the incorporation of Gorilla Glass Victus+, the Galaxy S22 Ultra started showing scratches at level 6 of Mohs hardness test and deeper scratches began showing up at level 7.

The metal frame, buttons, and end of the S Pen also get scratched with the stainless-steel blade. The S Pen has the same construction and was opened up to reveal that’s its build was the same as the previous iteration with water resistance and a rechargeable capacitor.

The cameras appear to be made of anodized metal and retain marks from the steel blade, while the lenses feature durable glass and protective rings. Additionally, the razor blade didn’t leave marks on the back cover.

The display did show permanent damage after being exposed to fire and extreme heat, but it took a while, showing strong resistance. The ultrasonic fingerprint reader also functioned well, despite the scratches on the glass.

While the S Pen’s plastic build makes it rather flimsy, the phone itself is quite durable and looked impossible to bend by human hands alone. Overall, the video concluded that the Galaxy S22 Ultra was quite durable and did rather well in the test.