Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite launched for Rs 38,999 in India: Specifications, features, availability details

Samsung India on January 21 launched Galaxy Note10 Lite, the latest addition in the Galaxy Note series, for Rs 38,999. The new variant is a toned-down version of the flagship Galaxy Note 10 series. Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite include a triple-camera setup, support for S Pen, Snapdragon 855 SoC, etc.

Samsung is betting on the S Pen to attract millennials.

S-Pen

Galaxy Note 10 Lite features the iconic Bluetooth-enabled S Pen which allows users to personalise photos and videos with dynamic drawings, effects and animations. The Air Command feature of the S Pen allows users to click pictures, navigate through presentations and even edit videos like a pro, all with a simple click.

"At Samsung, we believe in delivering meaningful innovations that improve the lives of our consumers. Galaxy Note series is known for its differentiated experience that empowers users to explore infinite possibilities. With the launch of Galaxy Note 10Lite, consumers will get premium features at an accessible price point, " said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Key features

Galaxy Note 10 Lite offers a wide 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display. The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

It also brings Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies within reach.

Galaxy Note10 Lite packs a Dual Pixel OIS (Optical Image Specialisation) 12 MP wide camera along with an Ultra Wide (123 degree field of view) 12 MP and a 12 MP tele lens to take your photography to the next level. Galaxy Note10 Lite also comes with a 32 MP front camera.

In spite of being a ‘Lite’ variant, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets powered by a 10nm 2.7 GHz Exynos 9810 Octa-core chipset. The device comes in 6/8GB RAM variants coupled with 128GB internal storage for sharp performance and enough storage needs. Galaxy Note10 Lite supports expandable memory up to 1 TB. Galaxy Note10 Lite is packed with a large 4500 mAh battery that comes with super-fast charging.

It also comes with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services, including Bixby (Vision, Lens Mode, and Routines), Samsung Pay and Samsung Health.

Price & Availability

Galaxy Note10 Lite will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colours. Packed with the much-revered 3.5mm headphone jack and in-box Samsung earphones, Galaxy Note10 Lite is priced at INR 38,999 for 6GB variant and INR 40,999 for 8GB variant.

Samsung has also come up with an attractive upgrade offer of up to INR 5,000, so consumers can buy the Galaxy Note10 Lite for an effective price INR 33,999. Pre-booking of Galaxy Note10 Lite has begun from January 21 at 2:00 PM. Galaxy Note10 Lite will go on sale from February 3 and will be available across major retail stores, online stores, and Samsung India website.