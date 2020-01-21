App
Technology
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launches in India today: All you need to know

Pricing remains unknown but if rumours are to be believed, Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India under Rs 40,000.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launches in India on January 21. The device was globally unveiled alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite earlier this month at the CES 2020.

Samsung confirmed the launch of the new variant via Twitter posts but did not announce the exact time of the launch. The series of tweets promoted features of the S Pen and the triple-camera setup of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Price also remains unknown, but if rumours are to be believed, Samsung is looking at launching it for under Rs 40,000. This puts the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the OnePlus 7T-category, which is very popular in the segment. 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications & features

The device features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. Like its siblings, it also features an Infinity-O display, which is Samsung’s moniker for a hole-punch cutout.

Under the hood, the India variant of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to get powered by a 10nm Exynos 9810 Octa-core chipset. Samsung is bringing two variants of the device to India with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM, coupled with 128 GB in-built storage as standard. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with super-fast charging support.

The three cameras on the back include a 12 MP f/1.7 wide lens with OIS, a 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. The 32 MP f/2.0 front camera is placed inside the punch-hole notch. 

The highlight feature of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is S Pen-support at this price point. It will be the first time consumers will be able to access the benefits of the S Pen on a smartphone at this price, without having it feel dated. Galaxy Note 10 Lite users can use the S Pen as a remote for Air Actions, Text Export, Smart Select, etc. 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Both smartphones can be unlocked using the in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock.

A Flipkart listing has also confirmed the Galaxy S10 Lite India launch.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 09:25 am

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

