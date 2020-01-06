App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is 'coming soon' to India with SD855 processor, confirms Flipkart listing

The Flipkart listing confirms that Galaxy S10 Lite will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, instead of the previously rumoured Exynos 9810 SoC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung’s latest smartphone from its flagship series, is confirmed to launch in India. The new Galaxy S10 smartphone is ‘coming soon’ to India, according to the listing on Flipkart. The Galaxy S10 Lite was unveiled globally last week.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will have the same specifications as the global variant. The Flipkart listing confirms that Galaxy S10 Lite will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, instead of the previously rumoured Exynos 9810 SoC. The performance unit is confirmed to have an 8GB RAM variant. Pricing and availability details have been kept under wraps at the moment. 

Galaxy S10 Lite specifications 

Close

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display, which uses flexible OLED technology for a thin and light panel. There is a punch-hole at the top-centre of the display for the 32MP front-facing camera. Galaxy S10 Lite has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 394 PPI pixel density.

related news

For optics, the Galaxy S10 Lite has triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor that comes with Super Steady OIS. The other two lenses include a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide and a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens.

Galaxy S10 Lite comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery with Super Fast charging support. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy S10 Lite will come to India with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and 8GB + 128GB storage. It is unknown if Samsung will introduce the 6GB variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India. Storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone can be unlocked using the in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock.

It is speculated that the Galaxy S10 Lite will launch in India between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000. The Galaxy S10 Lite has been launched in three Prism colours — White, Black and Blue.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 11:44 am

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.