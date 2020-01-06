Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is 'coming soon' to India with SD855 processor, confirms Flipkart listing

The Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung’s latest smartphone from its flagship series, is confirmed to launch in India. The new Galaxy S10 smartphone is ‘coming soon’ to India, according to the listing on Flipkart. The Galaxy S10 Lite was unveiled globally last week.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will have the same specifications as the global variant. The Flipkart listing confirms that Galaxy S10 Lite will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, instead of the previously rumoured Exynos 9810 SoC. The performance unit is confirmed to have an 8GB RAM variant. Pricing and availability details have been kept under wraps at the moment.

Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display, which uses flexible OLED technology for a thin and light panel. There is a punch-hole at the top-centre of the display for the 32MP front-facing camera. Galaxy S10 Lite has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 394 PPI pixel density.

For optics, the Galaxy S10 Lite has triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor that comes with Super Steady OIS. The other two lenses include a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide and a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens.

Galaxy S10 Lite comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery with Super Fast charging support. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy S10 Lite will come to India with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and 8GB + 128GB storage. It is unknown if Samsung will introduce the 6GB variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India. Storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone can be unlocked using the in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock.