Samsung Galaxy M40 spotted ahead of launch, to come with Android 9.0 out-of-the-box

Samsung is in no mood to slow down on launching budget-end devices anytime soon. The company recently launched multiple devices under its Galaxy A and Galaxy M series and is already working on another M series device which is expected to be launched soon.

According to reports online, Samsung is planning to launch the fourth device under its Galaxy M series. The Galaxy M40 is the next device branded under Samsung’s Galaxy M series. The device was spotted on the WiFi Alliance website. The listing does not provide many details about the Galaxy M40. The only specifications revealed are that the Galaxy M40, with the codename SM-M405F/DS would run on Android 9.0. The Galaxy M40 would be the first Galaxy M device to run on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Samsung has not confirmed the launch of this new smartphone. However, the Galaxy M40 is rumoured to have better display and processor compared to the Galaxy M30.

The Galaxy M30 is currently the most premium offering by Samsung which priced at Rs 14,990 and comes in two variants. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the M30 boasts an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage options. The device supports memory expansion of up to 512GB.

The Galaxy M30, when launched, was the first smartphone under Rs 20,000 to have a triple-camera setup. It has been overtaken by the Tecno Camon i4, which is currently the most affordable smartphone in India to have a triple camera setup. The Galaxy M30’s triple camera setup consists of a 13MP RGB sensor with an aperture of f/1.9, a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor combined with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with 123 degrees field of view and aperture of f/2.2. At the front, the M30 sports a 16 MP sensor which supports Live focus.