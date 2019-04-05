App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet Tecno Camon i4, the most affordable smartphone with a triple camera setup

The company claims that the Camon i4 offers the best picture composition, thanks to its AI capabilities and ultra-wide shots.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian smartphone market has a very price conscious customer base that wants feature-rich devices within the budget category. Tecno, a Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer, has launched a smartphone under Rs 10,000 with a triple camera setup.

The Tecno Camon i4 is the most affordable smartphone in the Indian market to have a triple camera setup. The company claims that the Camon i4 offers the best picture composition, thanks to its AI capabilities and ultra-wide shots. The camera unit features a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The secondary camera is an 8MP 120 degrees ultra-wide angle lens whereas the third camera includes a 2MP depth sensor. The water-drop notch on the front houses a 16MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and face unlock.

Other key specifications include a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720*1520 and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has two options for MediaTek processors. Customers can opt for a quad-core MediaTek A22 SoC paired with 2GB/ 3GB RAM options. The 4GB variant is paired with an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It comes with two internal storage options of 32GB and 64GB that can be further expanded using microSD up to 256GB. 

The Camon i4 packs a 3,500mAh battery with the company’s 'Rocket' fast charging support. For secure unlocking, it includes facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Camon i4 runs on HiOS 4.6 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

In terms of pricing, the 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB variants with MediaTek A22 SoC are priced at Rs. 9,599 and Rs. 10,599 respectively. The 4GB/64GB variant with MediaTek P22 SoC is priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone has four colour options — Midnight Black, Nebula Black, Champagne Gold, and Aqua Blue. Tecno is offering one-time screen replacement within six months, one month extended warranty and 100-day free replacement guarantee with the device. 
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:59 am

tags #Best budget smartphone under Rs 10000 #budget smartphones #Tecno #Tecno Camon i4

