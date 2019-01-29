App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 06:51 PM IST

Will Samsung's bet on Galaxy M Series help topple Xiaomi from pole position?

Samsung launch Galaxy M series to compete with Xiaomi's budget smartphones.

Carlsen Martin
Samsung unveil affordable Galaxy M series smartphones
Samsung unveil affordable Galaxy M series smartphones
South-Korean device maker Samsung has been witnessing dwindling fortunes in the wake of intense competition from Chinese device makers such as Xiaomi which have been dominating the Indian smartphone market for quite a while now.

Xiaomi's strategy of offering smartphones with best-in-class specs at extremely competitive prices has resulted in the chinese device maker grabbing pole position.

However, all of that may soon change with Samsung launching the Galaxy M series smartphones. The M series, comprising of two devices - Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, offer impressive specs and have been strategically priced to break Xiaomi’s stronghold on the affordable phones segment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy M10 and M20:

Samsung Galaxy M10

Galaxy M10

The Galaxy M10 features a stunning 6.22-inch HD+ Infinity V Display with a 90-percent screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience. The M10 boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor along with 5MP front camera with Live Focus and in-display flash. The 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 SoC offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio. The Galaxy M10 boasts of a 3400 mAh battery.

Standout Features:
• HD+ Infinity V Display with a 90-percent screen-to-body ratio
• Ultra-Wide Dual Rear Camera Setup

• 3400 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

 

The Samsung Galaxy M20 sports a nearly similar display to the M10 with the one exception being the ultra-clear 2340 x 1080 FHD+ resolution. The massive 5000 mAh battery on the M20 coupled with fast charging support will get you through the entire day on a single charge while offering close to 3 hours of video streaming and 11 hours of music playback on a 10-min fast charge. The powerful Exynos 7904 chipset in the M20 delivers smooth multitasking performance. The Galaxy M20 is equipped with an ultra-wide dual rear camera setup for amazing group photos.

Standout Features:
• FHD+ Infinity V Display with a 90-percent screen-to-body ratio
• Ultra-Wide Dual Rear Camera Setup
• 5000 mAh Battery
• Dolby ATMOS support for stereo headsets and Bluetooth speakers
• Exynos 7904, 1.8 GHz Octa Core Processor

• In-box 15W Type-C fast charger with 3X faster-charging capability

Conclusion: The more affordable M10 starting at Rs 7,990 may seem to be falling a bit short, however the M20 with a starting price of Rs 10,990 offers all the benefits of a mid-tier smartphone and more at a very affordable price. The Galaxy M series certainly ticks all the affordable boxes and could give Xiaomi a good run for its money in the affordable phones arena.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 06:51 pm

tags #smartphone #Technology

