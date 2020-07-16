Samsung Galaxy M01s launched in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy M-series smartphone, the Galaxy M01s, in the sub-Rs 10,000 category in India.

Samsung Galaxy M01s price and storage

The Galaxy M01s comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage option and is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes in two colour options — Gray and Light Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M01s specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01s is an entry-level offering for the Indian market. The budget smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT display. The screen has a tiny waterdrop-style notch, which Samsung calls the Infinity-V display.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh battery.

For securely unlocking the device, Galaxy M01s has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

The rear camera features a 13MP + 2MP sensor setup. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera.

Galaxy M01s is available across Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.