Samsung Galaxy F04 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy F04 debuts as an entry-level smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, LCD screen, and dual-camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F04 price in India is set at Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. As part of an introductory offer, consumers can avail Rs 1,000 worth of benefits for a limited period; ICICI Bank cardholders will get a cashback of Rs 1,000. The Galaxy F04 will be available for purchase through Samsung.com, Flipkart, and select retail outlets starting January 12, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, up to 4GB of internal 64GB storage can be utilized as virtual RAM using Samsung’s RAM Plus feature. The handset also packs a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

The Galaxy F04 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen’s waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy F04 boasts a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Galaxy F04 runs on Android 12 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI skin on top.

Furthermore, Samsung is promising two years of major OS updates and four years of security updates with the Galaxy F04. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Face Unlock, and more. Samsung’s new budget smartphone is available in Jade Purple and Opal Green colour options.