Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro India price announced after Galaxy S21 series launch

Samsung also launched the Galaxy Buds Pro at the Unpacked 2021 alongside the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price in India has been announced. The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro announced at the Galaxy S21 launch event will go on sale starting January 29. The Galaxy Buds Pro features support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 360 Audio featuring Dolby Head Tracking technology.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro India price is set at Rs 15,990. The TWS will go on sale starting January 29 in India. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Buds Pro in India will get a Wireless Power bank U1200 for Rs 499 (priced at Rs 3,699)

It comes in three colours: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications include an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter. The earbuds come with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) for enhanced calling experience. One of the outer microphones also has a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), further eliminating background noises. In addition, Samsung has integrated its new Wind Shield technology into Galaxy Buds Pro.

As mentioned, Galaxy Buds Pro comes with ANC. Samsung has also improved the Ambient Sound Mode to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels. This feature is ideal for busy multitaskers – those working from home while looking after a child or those who want to take a run through the city while staying alert for oncoming traffic.

There is also 360 Audio featuring Dolby Head Tracking technology. The feature enables you to stay at the center of the scene. For vloggers, you can clearly capture your voice and surrounding sound by synchronising the mics on your Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy Buds offer eights hours of usage time with ANC off (five hours with ANC). The charging case provides an additional 13 hours worth of juice.