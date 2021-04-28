Samsung Galaxy Book & Galaxy Book Odyssey launched with 11th Gen Intel CPUs: Check price, specs

Today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event was all about laptops. Apart from the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung also announced a new Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey, both of which will use 11th Gen Intel processing hardware.

Samsung Galaxy Book Price

The Samsung Galaxy Book features a starting price of €680 and goes up to €1,149, while the price of the Galaxy Book Odyssey was unavailable at the time of writing. The Galaxy Book will go on sale across some regions in Europe on May 14. The new Galaxy Book is available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Blue, while the Galaxy Book Odyssey comes in Mystic Black.

Samsung Galaxy Book Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Book is powered by 11th Gen Intel CPUs, up to the Core i7. The notebook comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics or Intel UHD graphics if you go for the Core i3 model. The Galaxy Book can also be configured with dedicated Nvidia MX450 graphics. Memory configurations include 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The Galaxy Book features a 15.6-inch Full HD TFT LCD panel with minimal bezels on three sides. The laptop packs a 54Wh battery with a 65W USB Type-C adapter. The Galaxy Book also features an optional fingerprint reader on the power button, a 720p HD webcam, and Dolby Atmos sound.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Specs

The Galaxy Book Odyssey is the most powerful and beefiest of all the Galaxy Book, weighing 1.85kg. The laptop is available in 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 models. Graphic options include an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q or a standard RTX 3050 Max-Q GPU. Memory configurations include 8GB, 8GB, and 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey sports a 15.6-inch Full HD TFT LCD panel and also has relatively narrow bezels on three sides. The notebook has a massive 83Wh battery and comes with a 135W USB Type-C charger. The Galaxy Book Odyssey also features a fingerprint reader on the power button, a 720p HD webcam, and Dolby Atmos sound.