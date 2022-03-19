Samsung Galaxy A53 5G India launch date could be announced soon; RAM, storage, colour options leaked

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in India could be below Rs 40,000.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G India launch is imminent. The company announced its new Galaxy A-series smartphone earlier this month globally via a virtual event alongside the Galaxy A33 5G. While the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G India launch date remains unknown, tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that Samsung will soon launch the A53 5G in India.

The tipster has also revealed some key details about the device’s RAM, storage and colour options. Samsung launched the Galaxy A53 5G globally with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. The phone also arrived in four colour options.

In India, Samsung will not launch the 256GB storage option, according to Agarwal. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will arrive with 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options. Agarwal further claims that all four colours announced at the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G launch event will make their way to India. These are white, light blue, black and orange.

There is currently no word on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India. The 5G smartphone could be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. We can expect Samsung to announce the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G India launch date in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with an Eye Comfort Shield and delivers up to 800 nits of brightness. It also sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 32MP front camera. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G camera module houses a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

The phone draws power from a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also support for up to 8GB of RAM through RAM Plus, which reads usage patterns and provides extra virtual RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support, although there’s no charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The phone is promised to get four years of software upgrades and five years of security patches.