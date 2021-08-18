MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 64 MP Quad Cameras: Check Price, Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at GBP 409 (Roughly Rs 41,800) for the sole 6GB/128GB configuration.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST

After tons of rumours and leaks, Samsung has officially taken the lid of the Galaxy A52s 5G. The Galaxy A52s 5G follows the launch of the Galaxy A52 5G that was unveiled earlier this year. The Galaxy A52s 5G features a fast mid-tier chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a sizeable battery, and a quad-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at GBP 409 (Roughly Rs 41,800) for the sole 6GB/128GB configuration. The device comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint colours.

It will be available for pre-order in the UK from August 24 and go on sale on September 3. As of now, there is no information about availability in India, but the support page for the device recently popped up in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Specs

Close

Related stories

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The device sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy A52s 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP telephoto unit. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, and more. The Galaxy A52s 5G features an IP67 rating and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G boasts stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. It is worth noting that Samsung bundle a 15W adapter in the box. The Galaxy A52s 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top.
#Samsung #smartphones
first published: Aug 18, 2021 02:12 pm

