Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 launched in India, prices start at Rs 26,499

The newest Galaxies to join Samsung's portfolio - the Galaxy A52 and A72 are now officially available in India. Its worth noting that the 5G version of the A52 will not be coming to the country, which makes sense since we don't have the infrastructure yet.

Both phones feature 90Hz displays, Android 11, stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The A52 has been priced at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The A72 will cost you Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB +256GB variant will set you back Rs 37,999.

Both phones come in four colour options - Black, Blue, White and Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

The younger sibling features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. There is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor beating under the hood that is aided by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

On the back is a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and one more 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

On the front of the phone is a 32-megapixel front facing camera. The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery and comes with a 15W fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

The Galaxy A72 houses a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Like A52, this panel is also Super AMOLED.

Like the A52, the A72 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The A72 also has a similar quad camera array at the back with a primary 64-megapixel sensor.

It replaces the 5-megapixel depth sensor on the A52 with an 8-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens. It has the same 32-megapixel front facing camera.

The battery is also larger on the A72 chipping in at 5000mAh but coming with the same 15W fast charger in the box, even though both batteries have support for up to 25W fast charging.

Both phones also offer some of Samsung's more premium features such as IP67 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification and an in-display fingerprint sensor.