Samsung Galaxy A03s launched as new budget smartphone under Rs 12,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy A03s launched in India is the company’s latest smartphone under Rs 15,000. The Galaxy A-series budget smartphone in India comes with a triple-camera setup on the back and a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A03s price in India

The Galaxy A03s price in India starts at Rs 11,499 for the base 3GB + 32GB option. There is also a 4GB + 64GB option priced at Rs 12,499 in India. It comes in three colours - Black, Blue and White. The new Samsung phone will be available for purchase across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

ICICI debit and credit cardholders and customers opting for financing from Samsung Finance+, Bajaj Finance or TVS can avail a cashback of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications

The Galaxy A03s features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a tiny water-drop notch on top for the front camera. The phone draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Samsung’s new smartphone in India comes with a 5000 mAh battery. There is no word on the fast charging support.

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 13MP primary camera sensor, coupled with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5MP front camera with live focus, built-in filters and different camera modes.

The Galaxy A03s runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 Core out of the box. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.