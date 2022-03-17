English
    Samsung CEO 'sorry' for Game Optimizing Service fiasco

    Earlier in March, it was found that Samsung’s Game Optimizing Service was limiting performance in more than 10,000 apps.

    March 17, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

    Samsung was recently accused of throttling performance on its flagship smartphones through the Game Optimizing Service (GOS). Now, Samsung VC and CEO Jong-Hee Han has come out and issued an official apology for the GOS app throttling debacle.

    Han issued the apology at Samsung's annual shareholder meeting. He noted that Samsung had not appreciated customer concerns and would “listen to customers more closely to prevent such an issue from happening again”.

    According to a report by The Elec, Han said that the Game Optimizing Service was meant to optimise smartphone performance during gaming. Earlier this month, popular benchmarking platform, Geekbench announced that it would delist Samsung's Galaxy S10, S20, S21 and S22 series from its benchmarking charts, following the GOS fiasco.

    It was found that Samsung’s Game Optimizing Service was limiting performance in more than 10,000 apps, including games as well as popular apps like YouTube, Snapchat, Zoom, etc. The GOS software throttles down GPU performance and lowers the screen resolution of these apps. There is no official word from Samsung, but it is reportedly investigating the issue internally.

    The South Korean tech giant is already issuing a software update for the Galaxy S22 series to prevent CPU and GPU limitations that arise due to GOS. The update will be issued in South Korea first and will arrive on Samsung devices globally soon. Samsung is also said to be preparing an update for older Galaxy flagship tablets and smartphones.
