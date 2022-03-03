Samsung is reportedly limiting the performance of some apps on its flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S22 series

Samsung might be limiting the performance of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, and S22 come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chipsets. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip on the S22 line-up deliver better performance than their Exynos counterparts.

And after a long wait, Indian fans were finally treated to Snapdragon chips on the Galaxy S series smartphones, so many will be disappointed to find out that the South Korean tech giant is limiting the capability of its chipsets.



Samsung created an app called GOS and used the app to limit game performance, making the gaming experience worse. However, according to what the Korean community found out today, Samsung confirmed that it has put performance limits on more than 10,000 apps... pic.twitter.com/U58AreZZoo

Reddit users claim that Samsung’s Game Optimising Service (GOS) is not improving the performance of the device but rather limiting it. GOS is designed to optimise system performance and prevent thermal issues, although it is limiting the performance of several apps on the Galaxy S22 series.

Users have also found that the Galaxy S22 series scored much higher in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests when GOS was turned off as compared to when it was turned on. Additionally, 3DMark, Antutu, PCMark, GFXBench, and GeekBench 5 aren’t listed here, which suggests Samsung isn't limiting the performance of benchmarking apps.

A Twitter user also noted that GOS was active with more than 10,000 apps, which includes games as well as popular apps like YouTube, Snapchat, Zoom, etc. The GOS software throttles down GPU performance and lowers the screen resolution of these apps. There is no official word from Samsung, but it is reportedly investigating the issue internally.