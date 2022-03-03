English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung is reportedly limiting the performance of some apps on its flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S22 series

    Samsung’s Game Optimising Service (GOS) is reportedly not improving the performance of the device but rather limiting it.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST


    Samsung might be limiting the performance of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, and S22 come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chipsets. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip on the S22 line-up deliver better performance than their Exynos counterparts.

    And after a long wait, Indian fans were finally treated to Snapdragon chips on the Galaxy S series smartphones, so many will be disappointed to find out that the South Korean tech giant is limiting the capability of its chipsets.

    Reddit users claim that Samsung’s Game Optimising Service (GOS) is not improving the performance of the device but rather limiting it. GOS is designed to optimise system performance and prevent thermal issues, although it is limiting the performance of several apps on the Galaxy S22 series.

    Users have also found that the Galaxy S22 series scored much higher in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests when GOS was turned off as compared to when it was turned on. Additionally, 3DMark, Antutu, PCMark, GFXBench, and GeekBench 5 aren’t listed here, which suggests Samsung isn't limiting the performance of benchmarking apps.

    A Twitter user also noted that GOS was active with more than 10,000 apps, which includes games as well as popular apps like YouTube, Snapchat, Zoom, etc. The GOS software throttles down GPU performance and lowers the screen resolution of these apps. There is no official word from Samsung, but it is reportedly investigating the issue internally.

    Close

    Related stories

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Exynos #Samsung #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 05:19 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.