Geekbench delists Samsung's Galaxy S10, S20, S21 and S22 series from its benchmarks

Both Exynos and Snapdragon variants of the smartphones have been excluded.

Geekbench, the popular benchmarking tool for smartphones, has announced that it will delist Samsung's Galaxy S10, S20, S21 and S22 series of smartphones from its benchmarking charts.

This is in response to the recent accusations of throttling made on Samsung's Game Optimizing Service (GOS), and after some testing, Geekbench found that the app was throttling performance on these phones based on application identifiers and not behaviour. Both the Exynos and Snapdragon variants of these smartphones were found to exhibit this behaviour.

Earlier this week, we were made aware of Samsung's Game Optimizing Service (GOS) and how it throttles the performance of games and applications. GOS decides to throttle (or not to throttle) applications using application identifiers and not application behavior.

In a tweet shared by their official Twitter account, Geekbench said that they viewed this as a form of benchmark manipulation because benchmark tools like Geekbench were not throttled by the service, thereby giving false readings.

As one Twitter user pointed out, Samsung's GOS app has a list of more than 10,000 apps that are throttled in some way by the service. These include popular apps such Netflix and even some from Google. None of the benchmarking tools however are affected by the service.

Samsung has responded in its Korean members' forum (via @dohyun854 on Twitter) saying, "GOS(Game Optimizing Service) of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is pre-installed for optimizing the performance of CPU and GPU to prevent excessive heating when playing a game for a long time."

The company said that given the "recent needs" of "various customers" it will update its software to prioritise performance, "as soon as possible".

They also said they would try their best for, "our best for customers' satisfaction and safety by listening to their opinions."