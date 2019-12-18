Samsung celebrates Galaxy's 10th anniversary with promotional offers on Galaxy Note, A and S series

The Samsung Galaxy series has come a long way since I7500 Galaxy launched over a decade ago in 2009. The South Korean tech giant is marking the Galaxy’s 10th anniversary in India with a sale on Galaxy Note, S and A series handsets. Samsung is offering several promotion deals, including cashback offers, no-cost EMI options and more.

Both 6GB and 8GB Galaxy A70s models are available at Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. Samsung is also offering an instant Rs 3,000 cashback and free ITFIT wireless headphones on the A70s. The other A series device to receive a promotional offer is the Galaxy A50s, which can be purchased on EMI with zero interest at Rs 2,667 per month and gets a Rs 1,000 instant cashback during checkout.

Prices of the Galaxy A70s, A50s, and A30s have received permanent price cuts, presumably in anticipation of the Galaxy A51 and A71.

Samsung has also introduced promo offers on its Galaxy Note and S series. The Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ have all received permanent price cuts with a Rs 6,000 cashback on HFDC Bank credit cards, irrespective of the model. You can also get a Rs 6,000 HDFC cashback and Rs 6,000 extra off on exchange if you want to purchase a Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Active Watch worth Rs 19,990 at Rs 4,990.