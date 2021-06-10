MARKET NEWS

Samsung announces 50MP ISOCELL JN1 camera sensor with the smallest pixel size

The new sensor has a single pixel size of 0.64 μm, which is the smallest ever produced by Samsung.

Moneycontrol News
June 10, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST

Samsung has officially unveiled a new camera sensor for smartphones called the ISOCELL JN1. The new sensor packs 50 million pixels into an ultra-slim package that is designed for all smartphones from “mid-range to flagship”.

The new sensor has a single pixel size of 0.64 μm, which is the smallest ever produced by Samsung. The entire sensor size is 1/2.76” type. The ISOCELL JN1 is powered by ISOCELL 2.0, an advanced pixel isolation technology for advanced pixel isolation. This, in theory, improves light sensitivity and colour fidelity.

The JN1 sensor uses Tetrapixel technology that bins four pixels into one big 1.28μm pixel, outputting a bright 12.5 MP image. The ISOCELL JN1 also uses inter-scene HDR, a new type of HDR technology to deliver even better dynamic range.

isocell

The new sensor also uses Double Super PD, which is an improved version of phase-detection focusing. Double Super PD features twice the density of pixels used for phase detection, which will enable the same auto-focus performance in areas with about 60-percent less illumination levels.

Close

The new ISOCELL JN1 sensor can capture video in 4K resolution at 60 frames per seconds or 1080p video at 240fps. However, this would depend on the phone’s chipset. The new ISOCELL JN1 is built for integration in ultra-slim smartphones. Samsung says that the 50 MP ISOCELL JN1 is already in mass production and could find its way on smartphones soon.
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jun 10, 2021 02:17 pm

